Alnylam and Regeneron team up in NASH

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) will collaborate to identify RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and related disorders. The partnership is based on the discovery by Regeneron of a gene variant that is associated with reduced risk of chronic liver diseases.

Regeneron will conduct the research on the target, a variant in the HSD17B13 gene expressed in liver cells, and Alnylam will leverage its RNAi therapeutics platform to identify compounds directed to the target. The companies plan to enter a separate research, co-development and commercialization agreement under which costs and profits will be equally shared.