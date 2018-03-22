Titan Pharma out-licenses rights to probuphine to L. Molteni

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) inks an agreement with Italian pharma L. Molteni & C. dei F.lli Alitti Società di Esercizio S.p.A. granting it commercialization rights to Probuphine in Europe, certain countries in the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East and North Africa. The contract supersedes the term sheet executed in November 2017.

Under the terms of the deal, Titan will receive €2.0M upfront, up to €4.5M in milestones and low-teens-to-mid-twenties earn-out payments for up to 15 years.

Molteni has also purchased $2.4M of Titan's $4.0M outstanding balance of a loan from Horizon Technology Finance Corp. Under certain conditions, Molteni may convert the amount into Titan common stock at $1.20 per share. In connection with this transaction, Titan has issued warrants to Molteni and Horizon for the purchase of up to 580K common shares at $1.20 per share.

