Sonoco to acquire Highland Packaging Solutions

Sonoco (NYSE:SON) signed a definitive agreement to acquire Highland Packaging Solutions for ~$150M in cash.

The transaction is expected to close in the next quarter.

Highland CEO Maxwell commented, “Highland and Sonoco each have their own strengths, with a similar passion for crusading for our customers. Joining our two companies together will enable the best of both companies to be integrated and serve our customers, and will enable Highland to further enhance our speed to service and our ability to offer customers the most diverse consumer packaging formats and solutions in the industry.”

Tiede said the acquisition of Highland will be accretive to earnings in 2018.

Maxwell, Highland President John Baird and many of Highland’s leadership, sales and operations teams will remain, and Highland expects no changes in customer relationships.

Pursuant to transaction, Highland’s financial results will be reported within Sonoco’s Consumer Packaging segment and the business will be operated as part of Sonoco’s global plastics operations.

Press Release