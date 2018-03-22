Rituxan biosimilar captures 80% of British market

Reuters reports that a biosimilar of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Rituxan (rituximab) made by Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Celltrion has taken 80% of the market in Britain saving the National Health Service $113M a year via discounts of 50 - 60%.

Europe is ahead of the U.S. in the market penetration of the products. Merck launched a biosimilar of Roche's Herceptin (trastuzumab) in Britain last month under its collaboration with Samsung Bioepis.

A biosimilar to AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) top seller Humira (adalimumab) should debut later this year followed by a biosimilar to Roche's Avastin (bevacizumab) in 2019.

In the U.S., a major dispute over a biosimilar of Remicade (infliximab) has pitted Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) against Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). Pfizer has accused J&J of anti-competitive behavior by offering discounts to insurers in exchange for exclusivity.

The WSJ reports that the Trump administration has issued a policy change overturning an Obama administration policy that incentivized doctors with larger profits if they prescribed biosimilars. Drug makers lobbied for the change saying lower prices would discourage investment in biosimilars.

