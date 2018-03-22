Accenture reports Q2 beats, updated guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) reports Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 15.3% Y/Y revenue growth.

Updated FY18 guidance has revenue up 7% to 9% from $37.3B to $38B (consensus: $38.39B; was: +6% to 8%) and EPS from $6.61 to $6.70 (consensus: $6.68; was: $6.48 to $6.66). Operating margin expected at 14.8% (was: +10 to 30 bps), operating cash flow from $5.2B to $5.5B (was: $5B to $5.3B), and FCF from $4.6B to $4.9B (was: $4.4B to $4.7B).

Revenue breakdown: Communications, Media & Technology, $1.93B (+15% in USD); Financial Services, $2.02B (+14%); Health & Public Service, $1.64B (+9%); Products, $2.63B (+16%); Resources, $1.34B (+17%).

Key metrics: New bookings, $10.3B; Consulting bookings, $5.7B; Outsourcing bookings, $4.6B; gross margin, 29.7%; SG&A expenses, $1.57B; effective tax rate (including U.S. tax law changes), 26.1%; operating cash flow, $924M; FCF, $791M; Days services outstanding, 40 days; total cash balance, $3.6B.

Accenture shares are down 0.4% premarket.

