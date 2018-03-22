Jitters hit futures amid trade war fears

U.S. stock index futures are continuing their decline following yesterday's Fed rate hike and ahead of a tariff announcement today from the White House. Dow -0.8% ; S&P 500 -0.8% ; Nasdaq -1.2% .

Duties on Chinese imports worth as much as up to $60B could be unveiled, stoking fears of a global trade war.

Oil is down 0.5% at $64.83/bbl, gold is 0.6% higher at $1330/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 5 bps to 2.85%.

