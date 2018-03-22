Bio-Rad receives non-compliance notice from NYSE over 10-K delay

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) reports that, as expected, it has received notice from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) that it is no longer in compliance with listing requirements due to the delay in filing its 2017 financial statements.

The company previously announced that the reason for the delay is the additional time needed by its accounting firm to assess the effectiveness of the company's internal control over financial reporting subsequent to its conversion to a new ERP system and business structure for a large segment of its European operations.

Bio-Rad says it will file the 10-K as soon as possible after the audit is completed.