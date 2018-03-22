Naspers sells $10.6B of Tencent shares

South African media giant Naspers (OTCPK:NPSNY, OTCPK:NPSND) is selling $10.6B of Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF) shares, which equals out to about a 2% stake.

Naspers’ stake drops from 33.2% to 31.2%.

Naspers’ action followed Tencent’s earnings report, which included a warning that the company will sacrifice short-term margins for investments.

Naspers invested $32M in Tencent in 2001. The stake is now worth $175B. Naspers says it won’t sell more shares for at least three years.

