Rio Tinto continues to exit Australian coal with new $200M sale

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) agrees to sell its 75% stake in the Winchester South coal project in Australia’s Queensland state to Whitehaven Coal (OTCPK:WHITF) for $200M.

The sale is the latest example of Rio's strategic decision to exit coal and focus on growth in iron ore, copper and aluminum; earlier this week, the company agreed to sell the Hail Creek coal mine and Valeria coal project in Australia for $1.7B.

Rio says a separate process also is underway to sell its remaining Australian coal asset, a stake in the Kestrel underground mine.