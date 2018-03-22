Reata's bardoxolone shows treatment effect in mid-stage study in certain pulmonary hypertension patients

Top-line results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, LARIAT, evaluating Reata Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:RETA) bardoxolone methyl in pulmonary hypertension (PH) patients with interstitial lung disease (ILD) showed a treatment benefit.

After a 16-week treatment period, patients receiving bardoxolone showed a statistically significant improvement in the six-minute walk test (6MWD) versus baseline (38 meters) compared to a 13-meter reduction for placebo.

In sarcoidosis patients, the increase in the 6MWD was 17 m compared to a 9 m increase for placebo.

The company says once it completes all of its ongoing Phase 2 studies it will determine the subsequent development steps.

Bardoxolone methyl is an oral once-daily antioxidant inflammation modulator that targets the Nrf2 pathway, a regulator of antioxidant proteins that protect against oxidative damage associated with injury or inflammation.

