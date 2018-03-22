Chief brand officer Tariq is latest prominent exec to leave Ford

Ford (NYSE:F) says chief brand officer and former Apple executive Musa Tariq will leave the company after a little more than a year on the job, the latest in a series of prominent staff to depart since CEO Jim Hackett was hired last year.

Raj Rao, who was hired from 3M to run Ford’s smart mobility division, also will leave the company for personal reasons.

Tariq and Rao were among several auto industry outsiders hired by former CEO Mark Fields before his firing last May to help Ford compete with new tech players seeking to disrupt the car business.

CEO Hackett so far largely has chosen executives from within the company to fill out his leadership team, aiming to return focus to Ford’s conventional automaking business.