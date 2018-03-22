BoE leaves rates unchanged as expected, says Brexit and trade wars biggest risk

The British central bank held the policy rate at 0.50%, but may raise as soon as May. This decision had been expected by all economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Saying trade wars and Brexit are the biggest risks to both Britainn and the global economy, the Monetary Policy Committee voted 7-2 for holding rates.

Policy makers Ian McCafferty and Michael Saunders wanted an immediate increase, arguing that slack in the economy has been used up and wage growth is accelerating.

