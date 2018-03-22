Apple's new iPhones could enter trial production in Q2

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will enter trial production of its new iPhone series in Q2, according to Digitimes sources.

Apple wants an early start to avoid the 3D sensor yield rate issues with last years models, which pushed back the launch date of the iPhone X.

Apple could start delivering the new iPhones early in Q3, and that timeframe could start pushing up component maker revenues as early as Q2.

Suppliers that could move on the news: Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO), Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR), II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI), and Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE).

Apple shares are down 0.3% premarket to $170.76.

