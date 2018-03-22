Kuwait Petroleum selects Jacobs for expansion in local refining capacity pre-feasibility study

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) has been awarded a contract for a pre-feasibility study, with the option of proceeding to a detailed feasibility study, for Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and its subsidiaries.

"As refiners across the industry look to the chemical market for profit growth, Jacobs leverages its proven, differentiated capabilities that have helped refiners explore options and define strategies for optimized refinery-petrochemical integration," said Jacobs Petroleum and Chemicals President Vinayak Pai. "This new award is an affirmation of our refining, petrochemicals and Oil-to-Chemicals (OTC) expertise and perfectly aligns with our strategy to expand services in the Middle East region."

Press Release