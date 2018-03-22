Commercial Metals -4% after missing on quarterly earnings, revenues

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) -3.9% premarket after FQ2 earnings and revenues both came in below analyst estimates, saying it experienced "margin compression" in its Americas mills and fabrication business, as raw materials costs rose faster than selling prices.

CMC says its Americas Mills segment recorded adjusted operating profit of $31.5M, including $8.7M in costs related to the start-up activities of the Durant, Okla., micro mill, compared to $51.3M in profit in the year-ago quarter; its Americas Fabrication segment posting a $27.1M operating loss, including a $12.1M asset impairment, vs. a slight profit a year ago.

CMC expects the Durant facility will be operating near its 350K tons/year capacity by the end of FY 2018.

"Section 232 trade remedy details are still being finalized; however, we are hopeful that it will lead to a leveling of the playing field against imports," the company says.