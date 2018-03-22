Organic sales declined for ConAgra Foods in Q3

ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG) reports organic net sales declined 2.2% in Q3, reflecting reductions in retailer inventory levels.

Segment net sales: Grocery & Snacks: $838M (-1%); Refrigerated & Frozen: $689M (+3%); International: $223M (+9%); Foodservice: $224M (-6%).

Adjusted gross margin rate slipped 160 bps to 30%.

The company expects to repurchase ~$1.1B of shares of its common stock this year.

FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: ~150 bps higher than the organic net sales growth rate; Organic net sales: near the high end of -2% to flat; Adjusted operating margin rate: low end of 15.9% to 16.3%; Tax rate: 29% to 30%; Adjusted EPS: $2.03 to $2.05.