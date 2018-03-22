Cenovus Energy says oil sands output hurt by transportation bottlenecks

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) says it is operating its oil sands facilities at reduced production rates and is stockpiling excess barrels due to pipeline capacity constraints and the slow pace of the ramp-up in crude-by-rail export capacity in Alberta.

CVE expects FY 2018 oil sands production to double to 364K-382K bbl/day from 181.5K bbl/day in 2017, with Q1 output of 350K-360K bbl/day, but blames the transportation bottlenecks for reduced prices of its crude compared to U.S. alternatives.

“We’re taking steps to respond to a critical shortage of export pipeline capacity in Western Canada that is beyond our control and is having a negative impact on our industry and the broader Canadian economy,” says CEO Alex Pourbaix.