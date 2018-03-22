Uber denies flying taxi plans for Kenya

Uber (Private:UBER) denies local media reports that it’s testing unmanned flying taxis in Kenya.

Business Daily reported that Uber sought approval to test drones in the region that can carry up to four passengers. The paper said Uber planned to introduce the service by 2020.

Uber Africa spokeswoman Samantha Allenberg tells Bloomberg that the company has “no plans to introduce drones.”

And Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Director-General Gilbert Kibe, who was cited in the Business Daily piece, says Uber “asked if it was something we would consider” but it wasn’t a formal conversation.

