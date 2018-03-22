VerifyMe signs global marketing and selling agreement with S-One Labels & Packaging

VerifyMe (OTCQB:VRME) announced a global co-marketing and selling agreement with S-One Labels & Packaging.

As per the terms of the agreement, S-OneLP will act as a sales and marketing contractor for VerifyMe's printed products and services on a global basis.

"This agreement with S-One is of great value to a company of our size," says Patrick White, president and chief executive officer of VerifyMe. "S-One has a proven track record of successfully representing international brands and brings to VerifyMe deep experience and relationships in the global digital print space. With S-One's global reach, VerifyMe will be able to leverage their expertise and capabilities by allowing them to not only market and sell our offerings, but also provide full customer support and back-office services, including customer help, troubleshooting, strategy sessions, and video demonstrations. We are extremely pleased to be partnering with S-One and look forward to a rewarding relationship."

Press Release