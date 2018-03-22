TrueCar on track for 16-month low after J.P. Morgan downgrade

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) -4% premarket on track to open at a 16-month low after J.P. Morgan downgrades shares to Underweight from Neutral with a $10 price target, slashed from $13, citing weak auto industry trends and execution risk.

JPM's Doug Anmuth says he is concerned that industry light vehicle sales have declined 1% YTD and that dealers are turning cautious, as evidenced by dealership operator Group 1 Automotive's (NYSE:GPI) warning earlier this week about weak market conditions and pressure on used car margins.

Anmuth says TRUE's investment in the Capsella project is a positive but the investments will take time to "move the needle" on earnings, and the firm is "cautious around emerging headwinds in the auto industry that could weigh on near-term performance."