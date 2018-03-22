WSJ: Whole Foods execs keep leaving Amazon

Over a dozen execs and senior managers have left since Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) purchased Whole Foods, according to a WSJ report.

Departing execs have headed bakery, produce, and local-foods divisions. Some left, even after higher-ups asked them to stay, while others were pushed out before the deal closed.

What’s driving workers out? Some top managers oppose reporting to younger Amazon execs while others say Amazon hasn’t properly explained how it will integrate Whole Foods into its business.

Exec departures aren’t uncommon after mergers. Amazon has invited employees to town halls to discuss concerns and this week held an event for suppliers.

Amazon shares are down 1.3% premarket.

