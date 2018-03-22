Pandora +5.7% on two-notch upgrade at Raymond James

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) is up 5.7% premarket after a two-notch upgrade at Raymond James, to Strong Buy.

The change is from a previous Market Perform stance after the company announced its $145M purchase of ad-tech firm AdsWizz, a deal that takes pressure off of quarterly user trends, it says.

The deal is of a piece with Google's strategy when it bought DoubleClick, analyst Justin Patterson says, in creating a platform for publishers to monetize audio.

He has a price target of $8, implying 63% upside.