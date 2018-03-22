Negative vote in Europe for Radius Health's osteoporosis candidate abaloparatide; shares down 5% premarket

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) is down 5% premarket on the heels of its announcement that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) will adopt a negative opinion against recommending approval for abaloparatide-SC for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at increased risk of fracture.

The company says it will appeal the decision and immediately seek a re-examination of CHMP's opinion.

Abaloparatide, branded as TYMLOS, was approved in the U.S. about a year ago.

Previously: Radius Health not quite there with European marketing application for osteoporosis med abaloparatide; shares down 3% premarket (Dec. 15, 2017)