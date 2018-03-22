Tellurian +5% as Bechtel makes $50M preferred equity investment

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) +5% premarket on news that engineering giant Bechtel made a $50M zero coupon preferred equity investment in the company which has an implied stock price of $8.16/share.

"Bechtel and Tellurian management have constructed 55M tonnes per annum of liquefaction capacity together on various projects and have formed a respected and productive relationship," TELL says.

Last November, the two companies signed four fixed-price, lump sum turnkey agreements totaling $15.2B for EPC of Driftwood, an LNG export facility proposed near Lake Charles, La.