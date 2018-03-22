Cars.com announces $200M share repurchase program

The Board of Directors of Cars.com (CARS +0.8% ) has authorized the repurchase of up to $200M of the Company's common stock.

The Company intends to fund the share repurchase program with cash from operations.

Alex Vetter, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Over the past several months, we have successfully negotiated the conversion of nearly 60% of our wholesale revenue into our direct sales channel, closed on the acquisition of Dealer Inspire and Launch Digital Marketing, and made strategic investments in technology and product innovation. With these transactions and investments completed, the Board has now considered our strong free cash flow and the funding required to execute the Cars.com business plan, and we are pleased to execute this next step in our capital allocation strategy to further enhance shareholder returns."

