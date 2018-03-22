Stocks sell off, pressured by trade war fears and tech troubles

Stocks post sharp losses at the open, with the Dow more than 250 points lower; Dow and Nasdaq -1%, S&P -0.9%.
Investors have shifted attention away from yesterday's Fed policy directive and towards the White House, where Pres. Trump is expected to announce tariffs on Chinese imports at 12:30 p.m. ET and is reigniting fears of a trade war between the world's two largest economies.
Overseas, the Bank of England left its key policy rate unchanged at 0.5% but it was not the expected unanimous decision.
European stocks are mired deeply in the red, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC both -1.7% and U.K.'s FTSE -1.3%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +1% while China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.5%.
In U.S. corporate news, Facebook -1.1% in early trade after CEO Mark Zuckerberg broke his silence over the Cambridge Analytica data controversy and outlined corrective measures.
Nearly all S&P 500 sectors are lower, with health care (-1.3%), tech (-1.1%), financials (-1.1%) and industrials (-1.1%) pacing the retreat.
U.S. Treasury prices are broadly higher, pushing yields lower across the curve; the benchmark 10-year yield is 9 bps lower at 2.82%.
U.S. WTI crude oil futures -0.8% at 64.66/bbl.
Still ahead: leading economic indicators, EIA natural gas inventory, KC Fed manufacturing survey