Stocks sell off, pressured by trade war fears and tech troubles

Stocks post sharp losses at the open, with the Dow more than 250 points lower; Dow and Nasdaq -1% , S&P -0.9% .

Investors have shifted attention away from yesterday's Fed policy directive and towards the White House, where Pres. Trump is expected to announce tariffs on Chinese imports at 12:30 p.m. ET and is reigniting fears of a trade war between the world's two largest economies.

Overseas, the Bank of England left its key policy rate unchanged at 0.5% but it was not the expected unanimous decision.

European stocks are mired deeply in the red, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC both -1.7% and U.K.'s FTSE -1.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +1% while China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.5% .

In U.S. corporate news, Facebook -1.1% in early trade after CEO Mark Zuckerberg broke his silence over the Cambridge Analytica data controversy and outlined corrective measures.

Nearly all S&P 500 sectors are lower, with health care ( -1.3% ), tech ( -1.1% ), financials ( -1.1% ) and industrials ( -1.1% ) pacing the retreat.

U.S. Treasury prices are broadly higher, pushing yields lower across the curve; the benchmark 10-year yield is 9 bps lower at 2.82%.

U.S. WTI crude oil futures -0.8% at 64.66/bbl.

Still ahead: leading economic indicators, EIA natural gas inventory, KC Fed manufacturing survey