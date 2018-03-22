YouTube bringing Susan Sarandon movie to theaters

YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) will release its upcoming movie Vulture Club to movie theaters.

Vulture Club, currently in post-production, stars Susan Sarandon, Edie Falco, and Matt Bomer. Sarandon plays an emergency room nurse whose son is kidnapped by terrorists.

A YouTube Red spokesperson to IndieWire: “We don’t have any news to report on a theatrical partner at this stage. Perhaps later once we identify a partner.”

The move to a theatrical release with a major film star could help YouTube Red towards becoming a more respected movie company like Amazon Studios.