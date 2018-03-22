JinkoSolar -7% as gross margin continues steady slide

JinkoSolar (JKS -9.3% ) is sharply lower despite reporting better than expected Q4 earnings and a 24% Y/Y rise in revenue, as gross margin fell steadily to 11.6% from 12.0% in Q3 and 14.3% in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 solar module shipments totaled 2,481 MW, up 4.5% Q/Q and a 43% increase from 1,733 MW in the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, JKS says shipments of 9,807 MW rose 47% Y/Y but gross profit fell 22.7% to 2.99B CNY ($459.8M) from 3.87B CNY in the previous year, and gross margin fell to 11.3% from 18.1%, citing lower module ASPs, higher polysilicon prices and increasing production volumes from OEM partners; total operating expenses for 2017 rose 5.8% Y/Y to 2.67B CNY ($409.8M), due to higher shipping costs and warranty costs.

JKS estimates total solar module shipments of 1.8-2.0 GW for Q1 and 11.5-12.0 GW for FY 2018.