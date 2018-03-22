Auris updates on development activities; shares up 25%

Nano cap Auris Medical (EARS +24.5% ) is up on 30% higher volume in early trade. Shares were briefly up over 100% before retracing on the heels of its business update to investors. Key points:

AM-125: Results from Phase 1 study to determine maximum tolerated dose and additional bioavailability data of intranasal betahistine expected mid-year.

AM-111: Discussions initiated with European authorities seeking clarity for required data and regulatory pathway. Discussions with FDA to start in Q2. Data from 31 patients in the ASSENT study should be release by month-end (ASSENT is the sister trial of HEALOS).

Keyzilen (AM-101): Data analysis ongoing. Update when feasible.

