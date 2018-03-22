Gold posts 2nd day of gains after the Fed

Gold is continuing its rally and is up nearly 2% in the last few days, as the Fed’s forecast for interest rates in 2018 was little changed from the December dot-plot.

The yellow metal has been range-bound lately, as the dollar has weakened since the start of the year, but that may change if the central bank becomes more hawkish later this year.

“The one commodity which will not be insulated from any negative impact of Fed tightening is gold,” says Caroline Bain, chief commodities economist with Capital Economics.

