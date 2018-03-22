Seven Stars Cloud raising $40M in private placement

Seven Stars Cloud (SSC +4% ) has set a purchase agreement to raise $40M from GT Dollar, a Singaporean virtual credit clearing system operator, in a strategic private placement.

GT Dollar will get more than 13.773M shares of SSC common stock along with two convertible promissory notes. The stock comes at $1.82/share, and that payment of $25.07M will be funded before the end of the month.

One promissory note is for $10M and the other for $4.93M; on certain conditions those are convertible into SSC common stock at the rate of $1.82/share. GT Dollar is funding the $4.93M by the end of this month and $10M by April 30.