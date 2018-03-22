Duke Energy outlines plans for low carbon future, cutting coal reliance

Duke Energy (DUK +1% ) says it plans to invest $11B in natural gas, wind and solar generation through 2026, and another $25B in smart electric grid technologies, including putting electric lines underground to protect against extreme weather.

DUK’s plans for energy generation were part of the company's latest climate report outlining how it will cut its carbon emissions by 40% by 2030.

DUK expects more than 80% of the energy it delivers by 2030 will come from sources that omit either lower levels of carbon dioxide or none at all, vs. currently obtaining 67% of its power generation mix coming from those sources.

The company’s projections for 2030 forecast 16% of its fuel coming from coal (vs. 33% currently), 32% from nuclear power (vs. 34%), 42% from natural gas (vs. 28%) and 10% from renewable sources (vs. 5% currently).