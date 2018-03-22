Upload Software acquires cloud messaging company, revises guidance

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) acquires InterFA Communications, a provider of secure cloud-based messaging solutions, for $37M in cash at closing.

Upland will also pay a $5M cash holdback over 18 months.

The acquisition is Upland’s first in Europe and will add $15M in annualized recurring revenues. The deal will be immediately accretive to adjusted EBITDA per share.

Upland amends its credit facility from $200M to $258.7M.

The company also raises its FY18 guidance with revenue between $131M and $135M and subscription and support revenue from $118.4M to $121.6M. Adjusted EBITDA expected from $46.5M and $48.5M.