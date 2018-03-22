Eldorado Gold -5% following Q4 loss; year-end reserves fell 10%

Eldorado Gold (EGO -5.9% ) plunges after reporting a Q4 loss and technical studies for its Kisladag, Lamaque and Skouries mines.

EGO says its adjusted Q4 loss came in at $400K compared to $2.9M in earnings in the year-ago quarter, citing lower sales volumes; Q4 production totaled nearly 83.9K oz., up slightly from 82.8K in the same period a year ago, but oz. sold fell 20% Y/Y to 67.3K from 84.6K.

Full-year gold production of 293K oz., including Olympias pre-commercial production and 7K oz. from a bulk sample at the newly acquired Lamaque project in Quebec, fell 6% Y/Y from 312.3K oz. in 2016.

For 2018, EGO expects to produce 290K-330K oz. of gold, including pre-commercial output from Lamaque.

EGO says it ended 2017 with proven and probable gold reserves of 392M metric tons at 1.37 grams/ton gold containing 17.3M oz.; the company says the 10% overall reduction in reserve oz. was attributable to the planned conversion of Kisladag from a heap-leach asset to a mill-processing option, with resulting higher processing costs and higher recoveries.