Big banks increase deposits by $2.4T since the crisis

Deposits at the three largest lenders, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), are growing at a much faster rate than other banks. Research firm Novantas says 45% of new checking accounts last year were opened at the big banks, even though these lenders only had 24% of U.S. branches. Regional and community banks had 76% of branches but only got 48% of new accounts, the firm added.

Cheap and “sticky” financing from these deposits is a big advantage big banks have over their smaller counterparts. “The biggest banks are winning. Small banks should be very concerned,” wrote Tom Brown, CEO of hedge fund Second Curve Capital.

JPMorgan and BofA are continuing to grow branches, with BofA targeting Denver and Indianapolis this year, and JPMorgan looking at Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C., according to analysts.

The aggressive growth strategy could steal business from the scandal-plagued Wells Fargo, which is struggling to move past all of the various regulatory issues it faces.