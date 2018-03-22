ENSERVCO down 12% on Q4 results

ENSERVCO (ENSV -12.9% ) recorded a revenue growth of 112 % Y/Y to $14.1M. Segment revenue: Well enhancement services +158% Y/Y to $12.9M, water transfer +79% Y/Y to $0.27M and water hauling +10% Y/Y to $1M.

Under well enhancement segment: hot oiling +37% Y/Y to $3M, frac water heating +267% Y/Y to $7.6M and acidizing +168% Y/Y to $1.6M.

Q4 overall operating income recovered by 5440 bps to 4.60%. Well enhancement segment’s operating margin improved by 1138 bps to 30.23%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin up 3538 bps to 17.23%.

