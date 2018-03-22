Scythian Biosciences to acquire stake in Jamaican cannabis producer

Scythian Biosciences (OTCQB:SCCYF) inks a binding letter of intent to acquire Marigold Acquisitions, the owner of five conditional licenses in Jamaica to cultivate, process and market medical cannabis and to provide therapeutic or spa services utilizing cannabis products through an entity called Marigold Projects Jamaica.

Under the proposed terms of the transaction, Scythian will issue 1.5M shares of common stock at $23/share to the selling parties, establishing a 49% stake in Marigold and a 95% royalty interest in net sales of products sold by Marigold.