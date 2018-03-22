Google partners with CSRA; Assistant can now send money

CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) announces a partnership with Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google Cloud.

CSRA provides IT services to the U.S. government and says the partnership will help expand its solutions.

CSRA already has alliances with Google Cloud’s competitors form Amazon, Microsoft, Cisco, and Oracle.

In other Alphabet news, Google Assistant in smartphones can now send money to people with Google Pay (formerly Android Pay).

Google plans to bring the functionality into its Google Home products soon.

Previously: Bloomberg: Google planning blockchain-related tech (March 21)

Previously: Google roundup: YouTube bans gun sales, Maps restaurant update, Chelsea Market sale closes (March 21)