AbbVie down 14% on softer views of Rov-T trial data

The broad market's down day notwithstanding, AbbVie (ABBV -13.6% ) continues to be under pressure after announcing disappointing Phase 2 data on Rova-T in third-line SCLC.

The company reported a 16% overall response rate (ORR), but Endpoints' John Carroll says the company admitted that the result was from a subgroup of patients with high DLL-3 expression (74% of the treatment group), meaning that it is a virtual certainty that the ORR for the entire patient set was lower.

