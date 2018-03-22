Trans World Entertainment down 5% on Q4 results

Trans World Entertainment (TWMC -5.7% ) Q4 revenue was down 1% Y/Y to $145.4M. Segment revenues: fye -19.6% Y/Y to $92.4M and etailz +31.3% Y/Y to $53.01M.

Overall operating margin fell by 2839 bps to -22.16%. This quarter the company included a non-cash charge of $29.1M, impairment against certain long-lived assets in the fye segment.

Segment operating margin fye declined by 4172 bps to -34.15% and etailz declined by 344 bps to -1.27%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin declined by 737 bps to -0.23%.

SG&A expenses margin improved by 206 bps to 29.1%.

Inventory was at $109.6M FY2017, which included $23.4M from etailz.

Previously: Trans World reports Q4 results (March 22)