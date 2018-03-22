AstraZeneca crosses the finish line in Europe with hyperkalemia drug ZS-9

The European Commission approves AstraZeneca's (AZN +0.2% ) Lokelma (sodium zirconium cyclosilicate), formerly known as ZS-9, for the treatment of adults with hyperkalemia (elevated blood potassium).

The approval is a long-awaited breakthrough from the company's $2.7B takeout of ZS Pharma in 2015.

U.S. approval is the next big opportunity. The FDA issued a second CRL a year ago. The third marketing application has yet to be submitted.

