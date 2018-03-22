Steel stocks slide as U.S. tariff waivers pile up

Steel stocks tumble as the Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum imports into the U.S. don't look so tough after all: X -6.9% , AKS -5.1% , NUE -3.4% , CLF -5.4% , MT -3.8% , STLD -3.8% , RS -4.1% , AA -4.2% , CENX -13.1% , CSTM -4.8% , KALU -1% , TECK -2.8% .

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told a Senate hearing today that the European Union, Australia, South Korea, Argentina and Brazil would get a temporary exemption from the tariffs, although Japan would not get an exemption.

The Trump administration already had exempted Canada and Mexico as long as they agreed to an updated NAFTA deal.

ETF: SLX