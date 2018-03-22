Magellan nixes Texas crude pipeline for lack of shipper support

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) says it will not move forward with its plan to build a long-haul crude oil and condensate pipeline in Texas by late 2019 after failing to get shipper support needed to make the project commercially viable.

MMP launched on Dec. 1 an open season seeking shipper support for a pipeline in response to growing production from the Permian and Eagle Ford shale oil plays.

The proposed 375-mile pipeline had been targeted for an initial capacity of at least 350K bbl/day, with the potential to increase to 600K bbl/day for each destination depending on market demand.