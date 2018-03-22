MercadoLibre -1.6% following Underweight restart by Morgan Stanley

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is 1.6% lower after Morgan Stanley reinstated an Underweight rating.

The company's headed for a long period of lower profits due to a strategy that values faster growth through marketing and promotions like free shipping, the firm says. That's a net negative for cash flow as well, and single-digit margins will be a reality for at least the next three years. (h/t Bloomberg)

As for an Amazon.com move into Brazil, the threat there is still small, the analysts say, with a bigger threat coming in Mexico.