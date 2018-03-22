Cheniere says Sabine Pass tanks' shutdown order unwarranted

Cheniere Energy (LNG -2.9% ) says federal pipeline regulators overstated the danger to the public posed by leaks from tanks at its Sabine Pass natural gas export site in Louisiana.

Officials with the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration cited potential hazards to "life, property and the environment" when it ordered fixes last month to two tanks at the facility, but Cheniere's attorney told a hearing yesterday that the leaks posed no public threat even in a worst-case scenario.

LNG requested the hearing when it challenged PHMSA's Feb. 8 order requiring the shutdown and an investigation that revealed personnel at the facility have been grappling with a series of storage tank issues dating back to the site's 2008 opening.