Guess +29% as big Q4 overshadows co-founder's misconduct probe

Guess? (GES +29.3% ) spikes to a new 52-week high amid its best one-day gain in nearly 20 years following the company's strong Q4 results, fueled by rapid growth in Europe and Asia and signs of recovery in the U.S.

Telsey Advisory Group raises its price target to $18 from $17, saying the overall operating momentum continues in a positive direction as profitability turned positive in the Americas through lower markdowns and cost savings on closed stores and rent reductions, while the European wholesale order book is on track for its third consecutive season of double digit growth, and operating margin expansion in Asia has been strong; however, comps in the Americas likely will continue to decline this year as the business looks to continue to shrink, though to a more profitable level.

But Telsey still rates the stock a Hold as “headline risk remains” due to the investigation into sexual misconduct claims against co-founder, chairman and chief creative officer Paul Marciano; the company sidestepped questions about the allegations during today's earnings conference call.