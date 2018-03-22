Chinese internet stocks drop with Tencent news

Chinese internet–related stocks continue to feel pressure from Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY -10% ) plans to focus on investments rather than short-term margins and Naspers’ $10.6B sale of Tencent shares.

Peers moving on the news: Vipshop Holdings (VIPS -9.7% ), Baozun (BZUN -10% ), SINA (SINA -6.6% ), YY (YY -5.9% ), Baidu (BIDU -5.8% ), NetEase (NTES -5.4% ), Autohome (ATHM -3.3% ), Alibaba (BABA -5.3% ), Xunlei (XNET -3.8% ), Ctrip.com (CTRP -2.6% ), Silicon Motion (SIMO -2.7% ), 58.com (WUBA -3% ), JD.com (JD -2.7% ), Sohu.com (SOHU -3.8% ), and Momo (MOMO -2.7% ).

Previously: Naspers sells $10.6B of Tencent shares (March 22)