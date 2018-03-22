Chinese internet stocks drop with Tencent news

Chinese internet–related stocks continue to feel pressure from Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY -10%) plans to focus on investments rather than short-term margins and Naspers’ $10.6B sale of Tencent shares.
Peers moving on the news: Vipshop Holdings (VIPS -9.7%), Baozun (BZUN -10%), SINA (SINA -6.6%), YY (YY -5.9%), Baidu (BIDU -5.8%), NetEase (NTES -5.4%), Autohome (ATHM -3.3%), Alibaba (BABA -5.3%), Xunlei (XNET -3.8%), Ctrip.com (CTRP -2.6%), Silicon Motion (SIMO -2.7%), 58.com (WUBA -3%), JD.com (JD -2.7%), Sohu.com (SOHU -3.8%), and Momo (MOMO -2.7%).
