'Oversold' Southwest Airlines upgraded to Buy at Buckingham

Southwest Airlines (LUV -1.2% ) is now oversold after losing nearly 5% yesterday following its weaker than expected unit revenue outlook, Buckingham Research says in upgrading shares to Buy from Neutral with a $70 price target.

Buckingham believes LUV's valuation looks attractive, especially given its "superior profitability"and compelling capital returns, and the firm sees no real risk to full-year consensus earnings estimates despite the disappointing near-term guidance.

LUV has returned $6.9B in cash to shareholders over the past five years, and the firm says the company could easily announce another $2B stock buyback program on top of its existing $1.35B authorization and raise its dividend payout by 25%.

Also, Imperial Capital reiterates its Outperform rating and $75 price target, as it expects LUV to report strong earnings growth through fiscal 2019 and thinks the company will benefit from its new reservation system, Hawaii service and cost controls.