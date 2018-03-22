CenturyLink staffing up new small-business sales center

In an update on its push to set up a small-business sales center in its hometown, CenturyLink (CTL -3.2% ) says it's partly staffed up after a successful hiring event.

We couldn't be happier with the results of our job fair and hiring efforts thus far for the small business sales center," says CenturyLink's Vernon Irvin. "The community has responded positively to helping us fill these positions, with more than 500 individuals participating in our job fair last month, and nearly 70 new employees in training now.

The company has planned to hire 150 workers in Monroe, La., to help expand the company's customer base among small businesses.

It plans to fill out the hiring by the end of the year.