FedEx falls 5% amid fear of China tariffs on company, global economy

FedEx (FDX -5% ) falls the most in nearly six weeks as investor fear the impact of Pres. Trump's tariffs on at least $50B in Chinese imports and heed the warning of CEO Fred Smith that the tariffs could threaten U.S. economic health.

“It’s definitely the tariffs on China impacting” the shares, says Seaport Global analyst Kevin Sterling. “If global trade does contract, they’re going to feel it.”

Asia accounts for ~10% of FDX’s revenue vs. 5%-7% for UPS (UPS -2.9% ), Baird analyst Benjamin Hartford estimates, adding that China would be the “dominant component” of the Asian figures.

FDX's FQ3 results also may be weighing on the shares, says Bloomberg's Lee Klaskow, noting “some concerns” regarding FDX's Express airline unit, the company's largest.